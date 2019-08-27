LIVE Stream: AFF Women’s Championship 2019 – Myanmar vs Philippines

Philippines will face Myanmar in a third-place play-off in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday.

Philippines had lost to Vietnam 2-1 in the semifinals of the ASEAN regional championship after progressing as Group A runners-up while Myanmar were beaten 3-1 by hosts Thailand in the other last four clash after they had progressed as the Group B runners-up.

The 10th edition of the tournament saw competition in two groups with the top two sides from Group A and B progressing to the semifinals.

Group A featured hosts and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste while Group B featured Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the tournament and the defending champions having defeated Australia 3-2 in the 2018 final held in Indonesia — their fourth title. Vietnam and Myanmar have also won the ASEAN women’s title two times each.

The group stages ran till August 23 while the final is to be held on August 27 to crown the new women’s champions of ASEAN. Thailand had defeated Australia U-20s 3-2 in the final to win the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship.

Myanmar vs Philippines in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 third-place play-off will kick off at 4:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!