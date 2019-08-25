AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Thailand to face Vietnam in final after defeating Myanmar 3-1

Hosts Thailand will face Vietnam in the final of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 after they defeated Myanmar 3-1 in the semifinal at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Sunday.

Veteran forward Pitsamai Somsai opened the scoring for defending champions Thailand in the 20th minute after she headed in Rattikan Thongsombut’s delightful cross from the left wing to make it 1-0.

That was how the score remained for most of the remainder of the game, but provider of the opening goal will turn scorer in the 81st minute when the Myanmar defence failed to clear the ball away and 28-year-old Rattikan chipped the loose ball over goalkeeper May Zin New and into the goal to double their lead.

Midfielder Silawan Intamee then made it 3-0 six minutes later to seal the win for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants. Myanmar did get a consolation goal late in the game as Khin Malar Tun found the back of the net for the Asian Lionesses with a brilliant long ranger that could be a contender for the goal of the tournament.

The Thai women had reached the knockout stages of the ASEAN regional tournament by winning Group A ahead of Philippines, Malaysia, Timor-Leste and Singapore.

They will now face Vietnam in the final to be played on August 27.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vietnam had defeated Philippines 2-1 in the first semifinal held earlier in the day.

Thailand have won the AFF Women’s Championship four times in the past — in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s two tiles so far in the competition came in 2006 and 2012.