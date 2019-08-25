Vietnam enter AFF Women’s Championship 2019 final after hard-fought 2-1 win over Philippines

Vietnam booked their spot in the final of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Philippines at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Sunday.

The Matildas of Philippines who were appearing in the knockout stages of the ASEAN women’s competition for the very first time as Group A runners-up, gave a good account of themselves in the last four clash, but ultimately fell short to a strong Vietnam side.

After a goalless first half an hour, Vietnam went behind under comical circumstances when a back pass from a Vietnamese defender to their goalkeeper Tian Thi Kim Thanh bounced over the shot-stopper and into the goal in the 35th minute.

AFF Women’s Championship 2019 – Semifinal 1 – Result – Vietnam 2 Philippines 1 / VIETNAM MAKE FINAL pic.twitter.com/qzSlbuER7A — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) August 25, 2019

However, the Vietnamese women restored parity in the 41st minute when captain Huynh Nhu found the back of the net after played through on goal by Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung scored the winning goal for Vietnam in the 51st minute of the game as she curled the ball into the goal from the left side of the Philippines penalty box.

Though, the Matildas probed for an equaliser during the remainder of the game, the Vietnamese proved to be too good for them to break down.



Vietnam had qualified for the knockout stages as winner of Group B finishing ahead of Myanmar, Indonesia and Cambodia. They had lost to Australia U-20s 4-2 in the semifinals of last year’s AFF Women’s Championship.

They will now face the winners of the second semifinal between hosts Thailand and Myanmar.

You can watch the second semifinal match LIVE right here from 7:00 PM HKT.

(Photo courtesy: Philippine Football Federation)