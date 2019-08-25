LIVE Stream: AFF Women’s Championship 2019 – Thailand vs Myanmar

Hosts Thailand will take on Myanmar in the second semifinal of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Sunday.

The Thai women reached the knockout stages of the tournament winning Group A ahead of Philippines, Malaysia, Timor-Leste and Singapore while Myanmar progressed as the runners up of Group B behind Vietnam and ahead of Indonesia and Cambodia.

The 10th edition of the tournament saw competition in two groups with the top two sides from Group A and B progressing to the semifinals.

Group A featured hosts and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste while Group B featured Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The semifinals are to be held on August 25 followed by the third-place play-off and final on August 27.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the tournament and the defending champions having defeated Australia 3-2 in the 2018 final held in Indonesia — their fourth title. Vietnam and Myanmar have also won the ASEAN women’s title two times each.

The group stages ran till August 23 while the final will be held on August 27 to crown the new women’s champions of ASEAN. Thailand had defeated Australia U-20s 3-2 in the final to win the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship.

Thailand vs Myanmar in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 semifinal will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!