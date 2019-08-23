AFF Women’s Championship: 7-0 defeat to Thailand kills Malaysia hopes; Philippines through to semifinal

Philippines have joined hosts and Group A winners Thailand in the semifinals of the AFF Women’s Championship after the final matchday of the group stages.

Three teams were in contention for the two semifinal spots available for Group A with hosts Thailand leading the group with nine points and Philippines and Malaysia both sitting on six points.

However, the Malaysian women had a tough ask in front of them as they had to defeat 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants and defending champions Thailand and also hope Philippines lose to Singapore in their final group match.

It was not to be as Philippines went on to win their match against Singapore 4-0 helped on by a hattrick from Alisha Del Campo and another from the boots of US-born attacker Quinley Quezada.

Knowing their fate even before kicking off in their final match of the tournament, Malaysia suffered further disappointment as they lost 7-0 to defending champions Thailand at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium.

Saowalak Pengngam scored five goals for the Thai women’s national team while Khwanrudi Saengchan scored a brace. Orapin Waenngoen found the other goal for Thailand.

See you in the next round, girls! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 The Philippine Women’s National Team ARE THROUGH TO THE KNOCKOUT STAGES OF THE AFF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP 2019!!!#FilipinasFutbol pic.twitter.com/ubUoiTry72 — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) August 23, 2019

Thailand will now face Group B runners-up Myanmar in the semifinals of the AFF Women’s Championship while Group B winners Vietnam will take on Group A runners-up Philippines in the second semi.

The last-four clashes are scheduled to be played on August 25 followed by the final on August 27.

(Photos courtesy: FA Thailand)