AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Malaysia keep semifinal hopes alive with 5-0 win; Hosts Thailand go top

Malaysia women’s national team have kept their semifinal hopes in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 alive after a 5-0 win over Timor-Leste at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Wednesday.

Malaysia had to avoid defeat against the East Timorese in order to avoid elimination from ASEAN’s premier women’s tournament. And they did so in style with a 5-0 win on the penultimate matchday in the group stages.

Two goals apiece from Sihaya Ajad and Dadree Rofinus as well as a late strike from Norhanisa Yahya gave the Malaysians their second win of the competition from three matches.

They have now six points from three matches — level on points with Philippines and three behind Thailand, who defeated the Filipinos 4-2 to claim the top spot in Group A for themselves.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants went behind through a Quinley Quezada goal in the 11th minute, but drew level Jaruwan Chaiyarak five minutes later. However, Quinley scored again to give Philippines the lead in the 65th minute.

The hosts hit back through Wilaiporn Boothduang in the 74th minute to restore parity before Silawan Intamee put them ahead in the very next minute. Wilaiporn found her second in the 90th minute to seal the 4-2 result for the defending champions.

The final matchday in the group will see Thailand face Malaysia and Philippines take on Singapore on August 23.

