AFF Women’s Championship 2019: After 14 goals conceded, Indonesia finally get a win; Vietnam win group

After conceding 14 goals in their first two games, Indonesia women finally recorded a win in their final group match of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 on Tuesday.

Indonesia had lost in 7-0 margins to both Vietnam and Myanmar in Group B of the AFF Women’s Championship which is underway in Thailand. However, they salvaged some pride on Tuesday before signing off from the competition.

At the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium, Indonesia not only scored their first goals of the tournament, but also defeated Cambodia 4-0 to take the third place in the group.

Mayang Mayang opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Dewi Tia scored twice in the 25th and 90th minutes. A fourth came in the second-half injury time from the boots of Baiq Amiatun.

Meanwhile, Vietnam emerged as the winners of the group after defeating Myanmar 4-0 in a clash between the top two sides in the pool.

Pham Hai Yen scored a brace for Vietnam in the 13th and 60th minute while there were also goals for Thai Thi Thao aand Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung.

Hosts Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia are in contention to progress to the semifinals from Group A of the tournament.