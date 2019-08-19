AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Thailand thrash Timor-Leste 9-0; Malaysia get first win

Hosts Thailand continued their brilliant start to the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 by thrashing Timor-Leste 9-0 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Monday.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants had defeated Singapore 8-0 in their Group A opener on Saturday and now top the group with six points from two matches and having scored a total of 17 goals without reply.

Jaruwan Chaiyarak opened the scoring for Thailand women before one minute was up on the clock and an own goal made it 2-0 10 minutes later. Orapin Waenngoen made it 3-0 in the final minute of the first half.

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half before adding her second 10 minutes later. A sixth was added by Miranda Nild in the 62nd minute before another substitute Pitsami Sornsai made it 7-0 the very next minute.

Waenngoen and Miranda added their second goals to seal the 9-0 result later on.

In the other game of the day, Malaysia rose to third in the group with their first win in their second group match. They defeated Singapore 4-0 with goals coming from Nurul Izzati Zainol, Lovelytha Jelus, Jaciah Jumilis and Shereilynn Pius.

2019 AFF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday #3 | Monday, 19th August 2019 Full Time MALAYSIA 4-0 SINGAPORE Nurul Izzati Zainol 26’ Lovelytha Jelus 35’ Jaciah Jumilis 56’ Shereilynn Elly Pius 80’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFW pic.twitter.com/xcoEPnaa3s — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 19, 2019

Philippines, who were not involved on Monday, are second in the group with six points from two matches.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)