AFF Women's Championship |

AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Thailand thrash Timor-Leste 9-0; Malaysia get first win

Thailand AFF Women's

Hosts Thailand continued their brilliant start to the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 by thrashing Timor-Leste 9-0 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Monday. 

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants had defeated Singapore 8-0 in their Group A opener on Saturday and now top the group with six points from two matches and having scored a total of 17 goals without reply.

Jaruwan Chaiyarak opened the scoring for Thailand women before one minute was up on the clock and an own goal made it 2-0 10 minutes later. Orapin Waenngoen made it 3-0 in the final minute of the first half.

Kanjana Sung-Ngoen made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half before adding her second 10 minutes later. A sixth was added by Miranda Nild in the 62nd minute before another substitute Pitsami Sornsai made it 7-0 the very next minute.

Waenngoen and Miranda added their second goals to seal the 9-0 result later on.

In the other game of the day, Malaysia rose to third in the group with their first win in their second group match. They defeated Singapore 4-0 with goals coming from Nurul Izzati Zainol, Lovelytha Jelus, Jaciah Jumilis and Shereilynn Pius.

Philippines, who were not involved on Monday, are second in the group with six points from two matches.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)

Comments