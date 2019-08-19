LIVE Stream: AFF Women’s Championship 2019 – Thailand vs Timor-Leste

Strong favourites Thailand will hosts Timor-Leste in Group A of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

The Changsuek women had recorded a huge 8-0 win over Singapore in their opening match of the competition Saturday while Timor-Leste recorded their maiden international win against Singapore in their opener before going down 7-0 to Philippines on the second matchday.

The 10th edition of the tournament will see competition in two groups with the top two sides from Group A and B progressing to the semifinals.

Group A will feature hosts and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste while Group B will feature Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The semifinals will be held at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on August 25 followed by the third-place play-off and final on August 27.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the tournament and the defending champions having defeated Australia 3-2 in the 2018 final held in Indonesia — their fourth title. Vietnam and Myanmar have also won the ASEAN women’s title two times each.

The group stages are scheduled to run till August 23 while the final will be held on August 27 to crown the new women’s champions of ASEAN. Thailand had defeated Australia U-20s 3-2 in the final to win the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship.

Thailand vs Timor-Leste in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!