AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Vietnam thrash Indonesia 7-0; Myanmar score 10 past Cambodia

Vietnam inflicted another huge defeat on Indonesia in the AFF Women’s Championship as they recorded a 7-0 win in their second group match on Sunday to reach the semifinals.

The result was Indonesia’s second 7-0 defeat in a row in the Group B of the regional championship which is underway at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand.

They had lost to Myanmar 7-0 in the opening match of the group on Friday.

On Sunday, Indonesia fell behind to Vietnam as early as the first minute when Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy opened the floodgates. Huynh Nhy completed a first-half hattrick scoring in the 19th, 40th and third minute of injury time while Pham Hai Yen added another as Vietnam went into the break with a 5-0 lead.

After the restart, a quick-fire double from Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung in the 61st and 63rd minutes sealed the 7-0 result for the Vietnamese women.

Indonesia had drawn two and lost two as they were knocked out in the group stages of the 2018 edition of the AFF Women’s Championship while Vietnam one of the semifinalists.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Myanmar defeated Cambodia 10-1 to book a spot in the semifinals from Group B.

Yi Yi Oo scored her second straight hattrick of the tournament this time scoring four goals in the match while Win Theingi Tun also continued her scoring run with two goals.

There were also goals for May Thu Kyaw, Khin Marlar Tun, Khin Moe Wai and Thin Thin Yu.

Vietnam and Myanmar, who have ensured semifinal berths, will face each other on the final matchday on August 20 to decide the winners and runners-up of the group.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)