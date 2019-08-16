Myanmar pummel Indonesia 7-0 on second day of AFF Women’s Championship 2019

Indonesia suffered a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Myanmar in their opening match of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium, Chonburi.

Myanmar veteran attacker Yee Yee Oo opened the scoring against Indonesia in the third minute and went on to score a hattrick adding to her tally in the 27th and 90th minutes.

There were also goals for Khin Moe Wai, Win Theingi Tun and Khin Mar Lar Tun while the other goal for the Asian Lionesses came from the boots of Indonesia’s Norvince Boma in the form of an own goal.

Meanwhile, in the other Group B match of the day, Vietnam recorded a huge 10-0 victory over Cambodia.

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored four while Pham Hai Yen netted three more in Vietnam’s opening win as they made a statement of intent in their opener of the ASEAN’s premier women’s football competition.

There were also a brace from Huynh Nhu and an own goal resulting in the 10-0 embarrassment for the Cambodian women.

Vietnam top the table in the early stages while Myanmar are second. Only the top two teams reach the semifinals from the four-nation Group B of the 10th edition of the AFF Women’s Championship.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)