Timor-Leste register first-ever international win on opening day of AFF Women’s Championship 2019

Philippines and Timor-Leste recorded victories on the opening day of the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand.

In a Group A match on the opening day of the tournament, Timor-Leste produced a 2-1 upset of Singapore which will go into the history books as the East Timorese women’s first win at the international stage.

🇸🇬 A last minute goal by Danelle Tan was not enough to give us the result we wanted tonight. #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/rFtfypxM31 — FAS (@FASingapore) August 15, 2019

Timor-Leste had not scored a single goal in the previous seven AFF Women’s Championship matches and had conceded a disastrous 83 goals in those games, including a 12-0 defeat to Cambodia in the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship opener. But, history would be created as they faced Singapore.

Luselia Fernandes scored Timor-Leste’s first international goal from a corner kick in the 59th minute before Delores Costa doubled the lead 14 minutes later.

Danelle Tan Li Ern, at 14 years and 294 days, became the youngest-ever to score for Singapore at the senior level when she netted from a penalty in the dying minutes of the second-half injury time, but that would turn out to be a mere consolation for the Singaporeans.

Meanwhile, Philippines defeated Malaysia 3-0 to begin their campaign in Group A on a winning note in the first match of the day at the Chonburi Campus Stadium with Camille Rodriguez opening the scoring in the 40th minute.

Rodriguez, who plays for Stallion Hiraya FC, scored again in the second half to make it 2-0 before defender Hali Long sealed the 3-0 result not long after.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)