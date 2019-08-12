AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Dates, groups, teams, fixtures revealed

The AFF Women’s Championship 2019 featuring nine Southeast Asian national women’s football teams will kick off in Chonburi, Thailand on August 15.
The 10th edition of the tournament will see competition in two groups with the top two sides from Group A and B progressing to the semifinals. The semifinals will be held at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on August 25 followed by the third-place play-off and final on August 27.
Thailand are the most successful nation in the tournament and the defending champions having defeated Australia 3-2 in the 2018 final held in Indonesia — their fourth title. Vietnam and Myanmar have also won the ASEAN women’s title two times each.
Group A will feature hosts Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste while Group B will feature Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.
AFF Women’s Championship 2019 Groups
Group A –Thailand (hosts), Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste
Group B – Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia.
AFF Women’s Championship 2019 Fixtures
August 15 – Philippines vs Malaysia – Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 15 – Timor-Leste vs Singapore – Group A – 7 PM HKT
August 16 – Myanmar vs Indonesia – Group B – 4 PM HKT
August 16 – Vietnam vs Cambodia – Group B – 7 PM HKT
August 17 – Singapore vs Thailand – Group A – 7 PM HKT
August 17 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines – Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 18 – Indonesia vs Vietnam – Group B – 4 PM HKT
August 18 – Cambodia vs Myanmar – Group B – 7 PM HKT
August 19 – Thailand vs Timor-Leste – Group A – 7 PM HKT
August 19 – Malaysia vs Singapore – Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 20 – Myanmar vs Vietnam – Group B – 4 PM HKT
August 20 – Cambodia vs Indonesia – Group B – 7 PM HKT
August 21 – Malaysia vs Timor-Leste – Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 21 – Philippines vs Thailand – Group A – 7 PM HKT
August 23 – Singapore vs Philippines – Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 23 – Thailand vs Malaysia – Group A – 7 PM HKT
August 25 – Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B – 7 PM HKT
August 25 – Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A – 4 PM HKT
August 27 – Third-place Play-off – 4 PM HKT
August 27 – Final – Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – 7 PM HKT