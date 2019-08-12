AFF Women’s Championship 2019: Dates, groups, teams, fixtures revealed

The AFF Women’s Championship 2019 featuring nine Southeast Asian national women’s football teams will kick off in Chonburi, Thailand on August 15.

The 10th edition of the tournament will see competition in two groups with the top two sides from Group A and B progressing to the semifinals. The semifinals will be held at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on August 25 followed by the third-place play-off and final on August 27.

Thailand are the most successful nation in the tournament and the defending champions having defeated Australia 3-2 in the 2018 final held in Indonesia — their fourth title. Vietnam and Myanmar have also won the ASEAN women’s title two times each.

Group A will feature hosts Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste while Group B will feature Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

AFF Women’s Championship 2019 Groups

Group A –Thailand (hosts), Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste

Group B – Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia.

AFF Women’s Championship 2019 Fixtures

August 15 – Philippines vs Malaysia – Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 15 – Timor-Leste vs Singapore – Group A – 7 PM HKT

August 16 – Myanmar vs Indonesia – Group B – 4 PM HKT

August 16 – Vietnam vs Cambodia – Group B – 7 PM HKT

August 17 – Singapore vs Thailand – Group A – 7 PM HKT

August 17 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines – Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 18 – Indonesia vs Vietnam – Group B – 4 PM HKT

August 18 – Cambodia vs Myanmar – Group B – 7 PM HKT

August 19 – Thailand vs Timor-Leste – Group A – 7 PM HKT

August 19 – Malaysia vs Singapore – Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 20 – Myanmar vs Vietnam – Group B – 4 PM HKT

August 20 – Cambodia vs Indonesia – Group B – 7 PM HKT

August 21 – Malaysia vs Timor-Leste – Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 21 – Philippines vs Thailand – Group A – 7 PM HKT

August 23 – Singapore vs Philippines – Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 23 – Thailand vs Malaysia – Group A – 7 PM HKT

August 25 – Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B – 7 PM HKT

August 25 – Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A – 4 PM HKT

August 27 – Third-place Play-off – 4 PM HKT

August 27 – Final – Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – 7 PM HKT