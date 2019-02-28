AFF U-22 Championship 2019 winners Indonesia get rousing welcome as they return home

Indonesia U-22 national team received a warm welcome back home as they touched down in Jakarta following their historic AFF U-22 Championship 2019 win in Cambodia on Tuesday.

The Garuda Muda had defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final held at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh with Sani Rizki Fauzi and Osvaldo Haay scoring to overcome the Changsuek juniors who had went ahead early in the game.

The team coached by Indra Sjafri has been hailed by various public figures in Indonesia since then with the nation’s president Joko Widodo among those who congratulated them and said they can inspire the senior national team to return to winning ways.

The Indonesia national U22 team received a heroes’ welcome upon their arrival to Jakarta tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q7CLCiFxYq — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 27, 2019

The team were received by Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi and PSSI Secretary General Tisha Destria at the Soekarno–Hatta International Airport where hundreds of supporters had also gathered to welcome the champions.

“There is no limit to the pride we have for the achievements of the Indonesia U-22 national team. Teams that represent Indonesia should play with braveness as well as sportsmanship, respect and discipline,” said PSSI office bearer Tisha thanking the country’s government and the supporters of the U-22 team.

“We are very grateful because coach Indra and the Garuda Muda have proven themselves. They were excellent in the final to defeat Thailand and win the title,” said minister Imam. While coach Indra said that he was very happy with the team’s achievement and hoped that the team can continue their winning ways in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers starting March.

“This is not our main aim, because our main target is to qualify for the AFC Championship and also win the SEA Games gold medal. But we take this title as a motivation for the future,” he said.

After a rousing welcome at the airport, the Indonesian youth team led by Andy Setyo took out a victory parade through the city of Jakarta where they were cheered on by thousands of supporters.