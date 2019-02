Indonesia U-22 coach Indra Sjafri said that Indonesia can stand on its own feet with their young stars after their triumph in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 on Tuesday.

Indra’s Indonesian boys defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final held at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh to lift the revamped regional youth championship.

Thailand scored the opener of the final through Muangthong United centre-back Saringkan Promsupa in the 57th minute, but Garuda Muda levelled the score through Sani Rizki Fauzi the very next minute. It was Persebaya Surabaya attacker Osvaldo Haay who found the winning goal of the final in the 64th minute.

And Indra believes the win proves that Indonesia, who have failed to impress recently at the senior level, are getting back to their feet through their new crop of footballers.

“I am very grateful. This is my second title with the national team after the 2013 AFF U-19 Championship,” said the coach who helped the host nation win the 2013 event defeating Vietnam in the final.

“This proves that the Indonesian nation can stand on its own feet with our young players,” Indra said after the final.

The Indonesian coach also thanked his players for their hard work to achieve the title. “God answers all our prayers. This is thanks to hard work of my players. Hopefully, this will continue in our next challenge as well,” said Indra adding that the focus now shifts to the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers to be held in March.

Meanwhile, Osvaldo who scored in the final said that it was a proud moment for him. “I thank God for Indonesia being the champions. I want to thank our fans who came to the stadium as well as those who were supporting from our country,” Osvaldo said.