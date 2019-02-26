LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 Final – Indonesia vs Thailand

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Final between Indonesia and Thailand.

The day of reckoning is here! Just two teams left and one will go home with the AFF U-22 Championship to their name.

Indonesia took their time to qualify for the Semifinals of the competition. Tim Garuda drew their opening two matches against Myanmar and Malaysia, before finally beating hosts Cambodia on Matchday 3. As a result, they qualified for the semifinals via the second place spot in Group A, setting up a tie against Group A winners Vietnam.

In the semifinals, Indonesia beat their opponents by a solitary goal to book their place in the final.

Thailand, meanwhile, had a completely different start to their AFF U-22 Championship campaign. The War Elephants won both their opening matches, against Timor-Leste and Philippines, respectively. They then drew against Vietnam to finish in the second place in Group A.

In the semifinals, Thailand beat hosts and Group B winners Cambodia on penalties to make it to the final.

Just one last hurdle remaining for these two sides. You can follow the Match via our LIVE Blog here: