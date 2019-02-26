LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship third-place encounter between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The match which all teams dread! Vietnam and Cambodia will take on each other in a game which determines the third best side of the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship.

Vietnam started their tournament strongly, with a come-from-behind win against Philippines. They then thrashed Timor-Leste by four goals to nil, further solidifying their position on top of Group A. A draw in their final group game against Thailand proved to be enough for them to finish first, setting up a semifinal clash with Indonesia. However, the Golden Dragon were stunned in the penultimate hurdle, going down by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Hosts Cambodia, on the other hand, shocked many by securing a semifinal spot on matchday 2 itself. The Felix Dalmas led side beat Malaysia and Myanmar in consecutive matches to book their place as Group B winners. However, they too were beaten in the semifinals by Thailand.

The pair now go up against each other to determine who finishes third. You can follow the Match LIVE here: