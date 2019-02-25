Watch: Journalist trolls Indonesia AFF U-22 star following handshake controversy

After Indonesia’s win over Cambodia in the group stage of the AFF U-22 Championship, Indonesia star Marinus Wanewar was the centre of attraction.

Marinus scored both the goals in a 2-0 win but refused to shake the hands of Cambodia players which prompted the host team to snub his handshake altogether. And now in a new video that has emerged online, in what appears to be a journalist covering the AFF U-22 Championship in Cambodia trolled the Indonesian player.

He first asks the player for a selfie and then later refuses to click one after his request is accepted by Marinus.

Here’s the video.

The controversy took the centre stage after all of the Cambodia players refused to shake hands with Marinus and later it was revealed that it was the Indonesian player who had snubbed one of the Cambodian players handshake earlier and even gave him the ‘thumbs down’.