AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Final: Indonesia vs Thailand, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The AFF U-22 Championship will host it’s final match between Indonesia and Thailand for the trophy after a week of incredible football.

Both the teams have outdone themselves in the previous stages of the ongoing tournament. In the semi-final, Indonesia defeated Vietnam by 1-0 in order to qualify as the finalists. Their coach, Indra Sjafri also stated that they are prepared for the finals and the team is hoping to see more Indonesian fans in the attendance. He asserted that an encouraging atmosphere will play a key role in motivating the players.

Thailand, on the other hand, defeated the hosts Cambodia 5-3 in a penalty shootout. The former were successful in performing well under the pressure and rightfully bagged their spot in the finals.

Now the two teams will meet again in order to decide the Champions of this year’s edition of AFF U-22 Championship.

When to watch?

The match between Indonesia and Thailand will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 4:00 PM SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

