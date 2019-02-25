AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam vs Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

We are in the final stages of AFF U-22 Championship where Cambodia and Vietnam are all set to battle it out for the third place in the ongoing tournament.

Vietnam were defeated 0-1 by Indonesia following a grueling match which witnessed the latter advance to the finals.

On the other hand, Cambodia were beaten by Thailand in a penalty shootout. Despite several attempts to score the goal, the hosts couldn’t send the ball past the opponent’s goalkeeper. They could only manage to score 3 goals during the penalty shootout against 5 goals scored by the War Elephants.

Now, the two team will compete for the third position in this year’s edition of AFF U-22 Championship.

When to watch?

The match between Vietnam and Cambodia will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 1:00 PM SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

You can also follow the match via our LIVE Blog at foxsportsasia.com.