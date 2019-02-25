AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam vs Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

We are in the final stages of AFF U-22 Championship where Cambodia and Vietnam are all set to battle it out for the third place in the ongoing tournament.
Vietnam were defeated 0-1 by Indonesia following a grueling match which witnessed the latter advance to the finals.
On the other hand, Cambodia were beaten by Thailand in a penalty shootout. Despite several attempts to score the goal, the hosts couldn’t send the ball past the opponent’s goalkeeper. They could only manage to score 3 goals during the penalty shootout against 5 goals scored by the War Elephants.
Now, the two team will compete for the third position in this year’s edition of AFF U-22 Championship.
When to watch?
The match between Vietnam and Cambodia will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 1:00 PM SGT.
The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.
Where to watch?
For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV.
Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV.
For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.