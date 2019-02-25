AFF U-22 Championship: Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri hails atmosphere in win over Vietnam

A beautiful strike from Muhammad Luthfi Kamal Baharsyah gave Indonesia the 1-0 victory over Vietnam in the AFF U-22 Championship semifinal.

Now preparing to face Thailand in the showpiece match, Indonesia and Vietnam were evenly matched up until the goal. However, the goal ultimately swung the favour towards Indonesia that sent fans into a frenzy.

Speaking to AFF, Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri hailed the match atmosphere, saying: “The semifinal match is always intense. Vietnam had two days’ rest but we responded well.

“So, we are looking forward to the final where we hope more Indonesian fans will come to watch us play.”

As for the Vietnamese coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan, he admitted that it was a tough pill to swallow as they surrendered one goal that ultimately sealed their fate.

He said: “The semifinal match is not easy. The Indonesian goal was a lucky goal.”

Photo courtesy of AFF