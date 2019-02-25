AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand coach happy that team didn’t concede, Cambodia coach pleased with team

Following their semifinal win over AFF U-22 Championship hosts Cambodia, Thailand coach Alexandre Gama was happy with his team’s performance.

Thailand beat hosts Cambodia 5-3 on penalties to reach the AFF U22 final

Neither were able to break the goalless deadlock through 90 minutes and a penalty shootout was needed to separate the two teams – with the War Elephants slotting in their five attempts to win 5-3.

Speaking to AFF, Gama was stressed it was important that they did not allow a goal in, saying: “It was another tough game but I am glad that we did not concede yet again.

“I know that we could have played better had we hold the ball more. But that is something which we can improve from game to game.”

On the other hand, Cambodia coach Felix Dalmas still had good things to say about his players, saying: “The players played really hard and they represented Cambodia.”

He would go on to reveal that they did practice penalties ahead of the tie, admitting: “We practised penalties and the players took responsibility in the penalty shootouts.”

Photos courtesy of AFF