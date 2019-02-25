Cambodia show respectful gesture following loss to Thailand in AFF U-22 Championship semis

Cambodia’s AFF U-22 Championship campaign came to a painful close after losing to Thailand via penalty shootout but the young hosts still showed class after the battle.

Thailand had a lot of chances to take the lead in the match, hitting the bar multiple times but failed to beat the goalkeeper with in the 90 minutes and forced the match to go into penalties.

And with both teams having a 50/50 chance, it was the War Elephants who converted on all their penalty kicks to move forward to the final 5-3.

However, many people noticed how Cambodia showed class against their opponents only minutes after losing a spot in the AFF U-22 Championship.

In the photo making the rounds in social media, the Cambodian players can be seen lining up in front of Thailand coach Alexandre Gama and the rest of the Thai team and bowing as a sign of respect and thanks.

Cambodia’s youth team has shown a lot of promise throughout the AFF U-22 Championship and it should be very interesting to see how they go on and carry the flag over their heads in the senior squad.

Photo courtesy of AFF