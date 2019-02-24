AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 talking points as Thailand beat Cambodia in penalty shootout

Thailand got the better of hosts Cambodia on penalties in the semifinal of the AFF U-22 Championship to earn a spot in the final against Indonesia.

After the match finished goalless, the War Elephants kept their nerves during the spot-kicks and converted all of their penalties to win the shootout 5-3 and qualify for the final.

Here are five talking points from the match.

Cambodia put up a great fight

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Semifinal 2 – Fulltime Score after 90minutes – Cambodia 0 Thailand 0 – EXTRA TIME pic.twitter.com/Fa7CiC5mEX — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 24, 2019

Thailand started the match on front foot and kept the Cambodia attackers at bay. But as the first half progressed, the hosts, riding on the home support came back into the match and threatened Thailand with their counter-attacks.

Counter-attacking with aplomb, Cambodia came close to opening the scoring in the first half through Narong Kakada and Brak Thiva. Sath Rosib looked threatening with his set-piece deliveries as well.

Thailand fail to exert themselves on the match

Before the kick-off, many expected that Thailand would walk away with the match and earn a place in the final of the tournament. However, they were made to work very hard by the hosts.

Right from the kick-off to the final extra time whistle, Thailand failed to exert their dominance as Cambodia kept them on their toes with swift counter-attacks.

Cambodia forced to shoot from far off

🇹🇭 @Changsuek_TH got the better of hosts 🇰🇭 Cambodia in the semifinal of #AFFU22 Championship! But they had to wait for the penalty shootouts!#AFF #CAMvTHA https://t.co/eWlZUHnhNc — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 24, 2019

One thing Thailand did brilliantly was keeping the Cambodia attackers from bombarding into the Thailand box easily. Whenever the hosts threatened, the War Elephants defended in numbers.

This forced the Cambodia players to shoot from far off as they weren’t able to pierce the Thai defence at will. Narong Kakada was guilty of missing quite a few opportunities as well.

Woodwork steals the limelight

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Semifinal 2 – Cambodia 0 Thailand 0 – AFTER EXTRA TIME / PENALTY SHOOTOUTS NEXT pic.twitter.com/olrK1uF0oK — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 24, 2019

In what was a goalless 120 minutes of football, woodwork stole most of the limelight. Both the sides came close to opening the scoring and hit the woodwork multiple times.

Tanplsit Khukhalamo hit the woodwork in the 34th minute for Thailand while both the sides combined to hit the post and the crossbar up to six times in the match.

Thailand keep calm in the penalty shootout

After the match finished goalless despite the addition of extra 30 minutes, it was down to who keeps his nerve right at the end in the penalty shootout. Perhaps going first helped Thailand in the long run as they converted all five of their spot-kicks.

Cambodia, on the other hand, had to do with qualifying for only the third-place playoff as Sin Kakada missed one of the penalties for them and they ended up on the losing side.

Images Courtesy: AFF & Changsuek_Th Twitter