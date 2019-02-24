AFF U-22 Championship 2019: 5 talking points as Indonesia defeat Vietnam 1-0 in the semifinal

Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia defeated Vietnam 1-0 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Sunday to reach the final of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

They will now face the winners of the second semifinal between hosts Cambodia and Thailand for shot at the regional youth crown on February 26.

Here, we take a look at the five key talking points from the semifinal…

1) Vietnam with better chances in the first half

It was Vietnam who had impressed the most in the tournament group stages winning Group A ahead of Thailand, Philippines and Timor-Leste. And their dominance was there to be seen for much of the first half. Their forward Tran Duc Nam was the first to create a chance in the half as he headed with little power from a cross by Phan Thanh Hau in the 24th minute.

In the 38th minute, Than Hau’s once again produced an inch-perfect delivery from a set piece with two unmarked Vietnamese players waiting to turn the ball in at the far post. However, both Duc Nam and Nguyen Van Hanh missed their marks from very close range as the score remained goalless as the two sets of players headed for the lime break!

2) Birthday boy kept in check by Vietnamese defence

All eyes were on Indonesia forward Marinus Wanewar ahead of the semifinal — thanks in part to his brilliant outing against Cambodia in the final group game where he bagged a brace, but it was his actions after the game that made all the headlines as he refused to shake hands with Cambodian players at full time alleging abuse from the home support.

Turning 22 years on the day of the semifinal, Marinus was tipped to prove a task too difficult for Vietnam defenders with his physicality and finishing ability. But Nguyen Quoc Tuan’s boys were able to keep the big, lanky forward silent for most of the game!

3) But there was no stopping Luthfi Kamal free kick!



However, the one time Marinus was able to escape the attention of the defence was in the 69th minute when he played a splitting pass into the penalty area and the path of Gian Zola Nasruloh Nugraha. The defender could only bodycheck the Indonesian attacker at the edge of the box and concede a free kick from a dangerous position.

It was Mitra Kukar’s Luthfi Kamal who stepped up to take the free kick and his shot took a small deflection off the defensive wall and Vietnam goalkeeper Phan Van Bieu could only watch as the set piece landed in the back of the net to give Garuda Muda the winning goal of the semifinal.

4) Some last ditch defending saves the day!

It was not to say Indonesia had a smooth sailing from then on. Indra Sjafri’s team needed some last ditch defending to not concede an equaliser for the remaining 20 minute as Vietnam stepped up their efforts to find a goal! Even, their attacker Firza Andika was seen tracking back and putting his body on the line in one such instance.

The likes Nguyen Van Dat, Tran Duc Nam, who would be ruing a couple of chances he missed before the Indonesia goal that could have turned the complexion of the game, and substitute Tran Bao Toan went close, but the goal the Golden Dragons were looking for never came!

5) What next for Indra Sjafri’s side?

Indonesia will now face the winners of the second semifinal between Cambodia and Thailand. But be it either of the sides who will be their opponents, Garuda Muda will have the confidence of defeating them to lift the title come February 26. Indra Sjafri’s team have improved game by game drawing their first two games of the tournament against Myanmar and Malaysia before defeating Cambodia 2-0 in their final group match.

And with a win against high-flyers Vietnam even without being at the top of their game, the Indonesians will be high on confidence!