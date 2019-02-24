AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Luthfi Kamal free kick helps Indonesia stun Vietnam 1-0 and reach the final

A second half free kick converted by Muhammad Luthfi Kamal Baharsyah helped Indonesia defeat Vietnam 1-0 and reach the final of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 on Sunday.

After an even game where both teams had their chances to score, it was Indonesia who finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute which also turned out to be the deciding goal of the first semifinal of the regional youth competition.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Semifinal 1 – Final Score – Vietnam 0 Indonesia 1/ INDONESIA MAKE FINAL pic.twitter.com/LSi9XNLZdG — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 24, 2019

Marinus Wanewar had split the Vietnamese backline with a through ball and Gian Zola Nasruloh Nugraha’s run was on course to apply a finish to the move, but the attacker was bodychecked at the edge of the box in what was a cynical foul.

It was Luthfi who stepped up to take the free kick and his shot took a small deflection off the defensive wall and Vietnam goalkeeper Phan Van Bieu could only watch as it landed in the back of the net to give Garuda Muda the lead!

Vietnam tried to hit back and find an equaliser for the rest of the game, but some last ditch defending from Indra Sjafri’s team denied them a goal — with the likes of Nguyen Van Dat, Tran Duc Nam and substitute Tran Bao Toan going close.

But it was Group B runners-up Indonesia who progressed at the expense of Vietnam, who were one of the most impressive sides from the group stages, to book a spot in the final where they will face the winners of the second semifinal between hosts Cambodia and Thailand.

While it was Indonesia who began the game strongly, it was Vietnam who had created the first chances in the first half. Their forward Duc Nam headed with little power from a cross by Phan Thanh Hau in the 24th minute for a comfortable save for Awen Setho Raharjo.

Than Hau once again produced an excellent delivery from a set piece in the 38th minute with two Vietnamese players attacking the free kick at the far post. However, both Duc Nam and Nguyen Van Hanh missed their headers from point blank range as the score remained goalless at the interval!