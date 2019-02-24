LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Cambodia vs Thailand

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 semifinal between hosts Cambodia and defending champions Thailand.

Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia are the four teams who managed to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament. While Vietnam and Cambodia finished top of their respective groups, Thailand and Indonesia finished second.

Even though the War Elephants finished second, they have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning two and drawing one of their group matches. They fell behind Vietnam only on goal difference and thus are facing hosts Cambodia in the semifinal.

Cambodia, on the other hand, despite losing their final group stage match to Indonesia, finished above them in the group table. The hosts won their other two encounters while Indonesia drew their other two.

Follow all the action LIVE here.