LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 Semifinal – Vietnam vs Indonesia

It’s the semifinals day at the AFF U-22 Championship 2019, and up first, it is the high-flying Vietnam who face a resurgent Indonesia in the last four clash at the National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Vietnam defeated Timor-Leste and Philippines while holding Thailand to a draw to emerge as the winners of the Group A and progress to the knockout stages of the competition under coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan.

Meanwhile, Indonesia did not have the best of starts to the tournament under their coach Indra Sjafri as they were held to draws by both Myanmar and Malaysia. However, they overcame hosts Cambodia 2-0 in the final group game to progress as the runners-up from Group B.

Indonesia’s hopes will lie on their big centre-forward Marinus Wanewar who is the joint top scorer of the tournament with three goals from as many matches. He was there to step up and score twice when the Garuda Muda needed all three points against the hosts in their final group match to reach the semifinals.

Vietnam coach Quock Tuan was wary of the 21-year-old Indonesian saying that his team’s chances of making it to the final will rely on how they handle Marinus in the match on Sunday. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s attack will be led by Tran Danh Trung who also has three goals to his tally!

It proves to be an exciting clash in the first semifinal of the AFF U-22 Championship at Phnom Penh today.

