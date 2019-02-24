AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand coach hopes to avoid penalty shootout against Cambodia

Ahead of their AFF U-22 Championship semis appearance, Thailand and coach Alexandre Gama are doing everything to remain prepared.

They are facing a tough task as they battle hosts Cambodia in the knockout stages and the team’s Brazilian trainer has helped them maintain peak fitness in order to prepare for a big clash.

Speaking to the press, Gama said: “Today, we’ve focused on talking to the players and we did not participate in anything too hard to maintain their freshness.

“Tomorrow, every footballer is ready after two days of rest they understand the mindset needed to be ready to meet the host as there is absolute pressure. However, the overall picture is we are better than before.

“I don’t want the match to be decided via penalty shootout because it’s a little risky and a coin toss. However, we’ve managed to build confidence for our players if the case does need to be decided with penalties. However, we will try to finish within the 90 minutes.”

