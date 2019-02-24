AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri hopes for best performance against Vietnam

With the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 down to only four teams, Indonesia are tasked to battle Vietnam in the semis as they hope to book a seat in the final of the competition.

Indra Sjafri’s men had to battle Group B and hosts Cambodia in their final group stage match and picked upan important 2-0 victory to see them book their spot in the knockout stages at the expense of Malaysia and Myanmar.

And now with the final within arm’s reach, the Indonesian coach hopes the team can perform at its best to make it.

Speaking in an interview, Sjafri said:

“We are grateful to be in the semi-finals. Although we were still not at our maximum levels. we have been improving through the tournament. It was difficult for us against Myanmar. We improved against Malaysia, and then won against Cambodia.

“I hope that the semi-finals will be better and the final will be the peak. Our semi-final opponents will meet Vietnam. I have met Vietnam several times while in the Indonesia Under-19 national team. They are a good team, strong but not undefeated so we must be optimistic.”

