AFF U-22 Championship 2019 Semifinal: We have to prevent Marinus Wanewar – Vietnam coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan

Vietnam coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan has said that the key to winning the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 semifinal against Indonesia will be stopping Garuda Muda’s in-form attacker Marinus Wanewar.

Vietnam will face Indonesia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Sunday. While Vietnam progressed as Group A winners, Indonesia defeated hosts Cambodia 2-0 in the final group game to qualify as Group B runners-up with Marinus scoring both the goals.

And Quoc Tuan said that Vietnam will have to negate Indonesias physicality if they are to emerge victorious and reach the final of the regional youth championship.

“The strength of Indonesia U-22 is the spirit and physicality,” said the Vietnam youth coach during the news conference ahead of the semifinal. “They have Marinus Wanewar — who scored three goals for his team during the tournament. We will have to find a way to prevent him,” the coach noted.

“We have prepared for [Sunday’s] match, the team will concentrate highly to win. We will use players who are in the best form and condition. Those who are not ready, we will consider,” he added.

(Photos credit: PSSI and Cambodia Football Federation)