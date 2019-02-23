AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Semi Final: Cambodia vs Thailand, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After a remarkably good performance during the first stage of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019, Cambodia is now set to lock horns with Thailand in the second semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

Cambodia’s consecutive wins during the group stage was a welcome surprise for all the fans. The hosts defeated both Malaysia and Myanmar to seal their spot in the semi-final and finished at the top of the table in Group B. However, they lost their last match 0-2 against Indonesia which was their opponents only win in AFF U-22 Championship this year.

Thailand, on the other hand, concluded their match with a 0-0 draw in their match against Vietnam who had already sealed their spot in the semifinal. They settled for the second rank in their group as the goal difference favored the Golden Dragons.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

When to watch?

The match between Indonesia and Cambodia will take place on February 24, and kicks-off by 4:30 SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!