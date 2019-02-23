AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Semi Final: Vietnam vs Indonesia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After a brilliant win over the hosts Cambodia, Indonesia are now set to face Vietnam in the first semi final of the ongoing AFF U-22 Championship.

Indonesia defeated Cambodia by 2-0 in order to seal their spot in the semi-final whereas Vietnam concluded its match against Thailand at 0-0 draw and advanced to the knockout stage.

While Cambodia had already sealed their spot in the semifinals, Indonesia had the task to beat the hosts who were comfortable at the top of the table in their Group. The former’s winning streak came to a halt when Indonesia picked their first win in this year’s edition of AFF U-22 Championship. Acknowledging the change in the team’s approach, the Indonesian coach also stated that he is confident that his team will outperform themselves in each of the upcoming matches.

The Golden Dragons, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw against Thailand. However, they emerged as victorious at the end of the group stage owing to their superiority in the goal difference against latter.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

When to watch?

The match between Indonesia and Cambodia will take place on February 24, and kicks-off by 4:30 SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!