Social media fumes following Indonesia vs Cambodia handshake row in AFF U-22 Championship 2019

With the AFF U-22 Championship entering the knockout stages, the last group stage match between Indonesia and Cambodia in Group B caused quite a stir following some actions after the match.

Indonesia booked a spot in the semis with a 2-0 win over Cambodia, with the latter already securing passage to the next round, with Marinus Wanewar scoring both goals on the night.

However, his actions after the match raised eyebrows after he decided not to shake hands with Cambodian players and even gave them thumbs down after the match.

Obviously, this did not sit well with Cambodian players and it resulted in them avoiding a handshake with Wanewar when both teams lined up.

Upon seeing these, there have been various reactions from social media and here are some below:

Some people believe that the actions of Wanewar shouldn’t be welcomed in the game and that a penalty should be given to the Indonesian international.

Meanwhile, other simply want an apology from the goal scorer following his surprising actions.

Some people tried to point out that Wanewar might have been reacting to a situation during the match and his action was actually a reaction.

While others seemed baffled at why he did what he did.

Some extended their support for the under-fire Indonesian striker.

At the moment, there are still no answers from all parties involved.

Cover photo courtesy of Tempo