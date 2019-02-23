Why did Cambodia players refuse to shake hands with Indonesia player after AFF U-22 Championship 2019 match?

Following their AFF U-22 Championship win over Cambodia, Indonesia and star Marinus Wanewar has landed in hot water for his actions.

Despite a stellar performance from the Persipura Jayapura man as he scored both goals in the 2-0 victory that sent Indonesia through to the semis, people have been talking about how he acted after the match.

Videos have surfaced seeing the 21-year-old striker refusing to shake the hands of Cambodia players and even taunting them by giving the thumbs down after their defeat of the team.

In retaliation, the entire Cambodian national team refused to shake the hand of Marinus later on when both teams lined up later on in the night.

Indonesia needed a win to secure their spot in the knockout stages, but this certainly puts a cloud over their win and another potential meeting between the two later on in the competition now takes on a different story.