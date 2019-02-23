Watch: Cambodia refuse to shake hands with Indonesia star during AFF U-22 Championship 2019. But find out why!

In the AFF U-22 Championship, Indonesia bagged a big win over tournament hosts Cambodia to help them seal a spot in the knockout stages of the competition.

Sitting second ahead of the match, Indonesia were in a precarious spot as anything but a win coupled with a victory from either team in the Malaysia V Myanmar match would see them out of the race.

With that in mind, Indonesia played great and eventually got the 2-0 victory and are now set to face Vietnam in the semis.

However, many people noticed the fact that many, if not all, Cambodian players refused to shake the hand of Indonesian star Marinus Wanewar.

As both teams lined up to shake, everyone avoided the 21-year-old despite many attempts he made.

This comes as a result of the Indonesian first refusing to shake hands with Cambodia immediately after the match ended and Indonesia picked up the victory.

In the scenes following the match, the Persipura Jayapura player can be seen avoiding handshakes and giving their recently-beaten opponent the thumbs down.