AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia disappointed despite win

Malaysia finally got their first win in the AFF U-22 Championship as they beat Myanmar 1-0 in their final group stage match, but it wasn’t enough as Indonesia’s victory over Cambodia saw their exit from the competition.

With a slim chance to move on, Malaysia still tried to do everything and eventually got the goal from Muhammad Hadi to get maximum points.

But it was in vain and the goal scorer expressed his sadness of not moving on to the knockout stages.

He said: “The players gave everything we’ve got and we deserved to win today. It was just disappointing that in spite of the win, we failed to make the semi-finals.”

The results in Group A sees Cambodia win the group despite losing to Indonesia who finished second in the table. Malaysia are third with four points while Myanmar have one point to end up last in the group.