AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia coach believes they continue to improve

Following their big win over AFF U-22 Championship hosts Cambodia, Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri believes that the team can still improve on their performance.

Needing a win over the table leaders, Indonesia put on an inspired performance to get the 2-0 victory over a Cambodia side that made five changes from their last win over Myanmar.

This marks the first victory for Indonesia in the competition after settling for draws against Myanmar and Malaysia in the earlier group stages.

Speaking to AFC, the Indonesian coach revealed: “We are improving from game to game. But the performance is still not the maximum I expect. They did well against Myanmar and improved against Malaysia. And today, they did very well against Cambodia.”

With the performance, Indonesia now face Group B winners Vietnam in the semi-final of the AFF U-22 Championship.