Indonesia had to wait till the final group stage matchday of the AFF U-22 Championship. However, Tim Garuda manage to sneak into the semifinals thanks to help from elsewhere. Here are the five talking points from the match.

#1 Cambodia the dark horses?

AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Cambodia book their semi-final spot with a convincing 2-0 win over Myanmar

When the groups for the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship were drawn, many expected Cambodia to follow in the footsteps of their senior team and exit the competition in the group stage. However, the hosts shocked their critics by winning both their opening matches against Malaysia and Myanmar.

As a result, their passage through to the Semifinals was already secure even before kicking a ball against Indonesia. Despite that, the Royal Khmer Angkor Warriors put on a fine display against their mighty opponents, going down valiantly in the end.

The hosts will now face Thailand in the Semifinals as they look to continue fine form in front of their own supporters.

#2 Attacking football on display

AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia and Indonesia play out an entertaining 2-2 draw

One of the highlights of the competition so far has been the playing style adopted by most teams. They don’t want to sit back and absorb pressure. Instead, they are constantly looking to create opportunities through attacking football.

Something similar happened during the match between Indonesia and Cambodia, as both sides looked to gain an advantage over their opponents by simply playing better football.

As a result, we witnessed several good moves and plenty of ‘positive’ football which was enough to entertain any neutral.

#3 Marinus to the rescue

Unlike Egy Maulana, Firza Andika, and Witan Sulaeman, Marinus Wanewar is not who many would term as a ‘wonderkid’. However, if it wasn’t for his goals, Indonesia would be heading home tonight and not the AFF U-22 Championship Semifinal.

The forward had the most telling impact for Tim Garuda over the last two games. He started off his scoring spree against Malaysia when he popped up in the opposition box to score the game’s first goal. Two days later against Cambodia, Marinus scored twice to send his side to the Semifinals.

All his three strikes so far were ‘classic forward goals’ with the 21-year-old bullying the opposition defenders in their own box before poking the ball home. And with three goals to his name in three matches, the youngster also joined Tran Danh Trung on top of the scoring charts.

Perhaps one to keep an eye out for in the future?

#4 Rivals help Indonesia’s cause

Malaysia and Myanmar found themselves in a peculiar situation heading into round three of matches. Both teams were within the reach of the final Semifinal spot. However, for one to make it through, the other had to lose, along with Indonesia.

Indonesia, meanwhile, needed a little help from their rivals in their quest for the final Semifinal spot. They would have to beat Cambodia in their match while also hoping that Malaysia beat Myanmar.

Luckily for them, the matchday played out exactly like that. Indonesia ran out two-nil winners against the hosts while Malaysia pipped Myanmar by a solitary goal!

#5 Thrilling Semifinal await

AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam cruise past Timor Leste 4-0 to clinch a place in the semi-final

Indonesia’s win over Cambodia was enough for them to qualify for the semifinals. However, Tim Garuda had to suffice with the second spot in the end, with the hosts sealing top spot back on Matchday 2. As a result, we finally know which fixtures will be played on February 24, the day of the AFF U-22 Championship Semifinals.

Due to finishing second, Indonesia will face Group A winners Vietnam in the first Semifinal. The Golden Dragons won both their opening matches before drawing with Thailand on the final Matchday. They finished on top with the help of superior goal difference. On the other hand, Cambodia are drawn against reigning champions Thailand, who were denied the top spot due to an inferior goal ratio.