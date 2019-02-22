AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia beat Cambodia to secure Semi birth

The 2019 AFF U-22 Championship Group Stage came to an entertaining end, with Indonesia pipping Malaysia and Myanmar for a Semifinal spot. Tim Garuda scored two unanswered goals to shock hosts Cambodia, who join them in the next round. Here’s our report on the proceedings.

With hosts Cambodia securing a semifinal birth on Matchday 2, the pressure was on the remaining three teams to book the second spot on the final Group day of the AFF U-22 Championship.

In their bid to qualify, Indonesia were up against Cambodia, while Myanmar played Malaysia in simultaneous kick-offs. Tim Garuda knew that a win for them wouldn’t quite do the job as they needed Malaysia to beat Myanmar in their match. Meanwhile, the pair were hoping for an Indonesia loss themselves, as that would have increased their chances of progressing.

The match between Indonesia and Cambodia started off in thrilling fashion, with both teams playing end-to-end attacking football. However, despite there being plenty of space available, the clear cut chances were few in number.

Tim Garuda were the ones to break the dead-lock ultimately when Marinus Wanewar scored his second of the competition in the nineteenth minute. And they would have had further increased their lead if not for some brilliant saves by Keo Soksela in the Cambodian goal.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Malaysia led Myanmar at half time. If the scores were to remain the same, Indonesia would be through to the Semifinals.

Tim Garuda came out in the second half flying and tested the Cambodian defence plenty of times. At the same time, the hosts looked to create chances of their own but were thwarted in their attempts by a tough Indonesian defence.

The points were finally sealed when Marinus popped up in the box again in the eighty-third minute to score again.

The subsequent match between Malaysia and Myanmar ended in a 1-0 win for the former. However, Indonesia winning their game meant that in the end, that result would have no bearing, with Tim Garuda securing a semifinal spot.

Indonesia will now meet Vietnam in the Semifinal on February 24 while Cambodia will play Thailand on the same day.

(Image Credits: Nyoman Budhiana; via medcom.id)