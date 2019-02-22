AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia down Myanmar 1-0, but none of the teams go through to semis

Malaysia managed to get the better of Myanmar 1-0 in their AFF U-22 Championship 2019 Group B encounter, but it proved inconsequential as a win for Indonesia secured their path to the semi-finals.

The game began rather tamely, but gradually chances came for both sides, with Malaysia managing possession a little bit better.

The Malaysians were more slick with their passing, and opportunities on goal increased in a brilliant 10-15 minute spell for the side.

They finally got their just reward when Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak got on the end of a cross to steer the ball towards goal. The ball hit the post, but the follow-up fell kindly to the forward who slotted it into the back of an empty net.

That goal seemed to give Malaysia confidence, and their momentum was taken into the second half, where a couple of speculative efforts got Myanmar thinking.

As for the Burmese, they grew into the second half in this one, and looked menacing after a late substitution that saw Ye Min Thu leave the field. They had a few chances, but none of them were converted.

Malaysia held on in the end, but none of the teams would leave the pitch with much joy, since Indonesia beat Cambodia and secured their spot in the semi-finals of the AFF U-22 Championship.

