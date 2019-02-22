LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Indonesia vs Cambodia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group B encounter between Indonesia and Cambodia.

Having already played two matches each in the AFF U22 Championship, both Indonesia and Cambodia will go up against each other in their final group game.

The competition started with Indonesia drawing with Myanmar and Malaysia. Cambodia, on the other hand, won both their opening matches and are already through to the semifinals. Indonesia will look to follow the hosts by booking a semifinal birth today.

Meanwhile, over in Group A, Vietnam and Thailand booked their places in the semifinals after two consecutive wins. The Golden Dragons finished first eventually, after drawing their final game against Thailand.

Group B of the AFF U-22 Championship consists of Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Malaysia. Both the matches will kick-offs on February 22, 7:30 PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

You can follow the match via our LIVE Blog here: