LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Malaysia vs Myanmar

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group B encounter between Malaysia and Myanmar.

This is a crunch game for both sides whichever way you look at it, with a semi-final spot up for grabs.

With Cambodia sitting pretty at the top, the winner of this game could well join the host nation in the next round of the competition to decide the best young team coming out of the ASEAN region.

Meanwhile, over in Group A, Vietnam and Thailand booked their places in the semifinals after two consecutive wins and one draw each out of three matches.

Group B consists of Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Cambodia. While Malaysia and Myanmar take each other on in this one, a simultaneous kick-off can be seen with Indonesia taking on hosts Cambodia.

You can follow the match between Malaysia and Myanmar via our Live Blog here: