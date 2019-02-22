AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand and Vietnam cruise towards semis with draw

Closing out their AFF U-22 Championship group stage, both Vietnam and Thailand settled for a 0-0 draw as both nations move on to the knockout stages.

Heading into the battle, both nations have gone unbeaten, winning matches over Timor-Leste and the Philippines as it was a mouth-watering clash to see who will finish atop the table.

At the end of 90 minutes, nothing separated the two and the Golden Dragons win Group A thanks to a superior goal difference.

Speaking after the match, Vietnam coach Nguyen Quoc Tuan revealed that he wanted to keep all his players prepared as they were already secured a spot in the next round.

He said: “We changed several players as the idea is to give all players playing time.

“We just want the players to get organised and be ready for the semi-final game.”

Meanwhile, Thailand coach Alexandre Gama revealed his reason why he wanted to field in different players, saying: “We had to make some changes to the squad as some players were on one yellow card while others were injured.”

Speaking on Vietnam, he acknowledged the Golden Dragons had possession, but said they could not do much, saying: “Vietnam had more possession for sure but they could not score.”

