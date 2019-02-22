AFF U-22 Championship: Malaysia V Myanmar and Indonesia V Cambodia to kick-off simultaneously

In the final group stage match of the AFF U-22 Championship, the Asean Football Federation made adjustments that results in today’s matches kicking off at the same time.

Initially, Malaysia V Myanmar clash in Group B was set to kick-off at 4:30 PM SGT, while Indonesia V Cambodia will start by 7:30 PM SGT.

All matches so far have been played at National Stadium but with the simultaneous kick-off, the Malaysia V Myanmar battle is moved to the RSN Stadium.

AFF U22 LG Cup 2019 – Simultaneous kick off for Group B – 22 Feb 2019 – Malaysia vs Myanmar at RSN Stadium / Indonesia vs Cambodia at National Stadium / Kick off at 1830hrs pic.twitter.com/VnRSH1Anwz — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) February 21, 2019

In Group B only Cambodia are assured a spot in the next round, with the other three teams still battling for the remaining place in the semi-final.

At the moment, Indonesia are second with two points, while Malaysia and Myanmar are third and fourth, respectively, with one point each.

If Indonesia beat Cambodia then they go through to the next round, a draw would also be enough if the Malaysia V Myanmar match ends in a draw as well.

For Malaysia and Myanmar, the winner goes through only if Indonesia fail to get maximum points in their tie.

Photos courtesy of Asean Football