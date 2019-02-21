Group A of the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship came to an anticlimactic end, with leaders Vietnam and Thailand playing out a 0-0 draw. Later in the day, already eliminated Timor-Leste and Philippines took to the field to compete for bragging rights and it proved to be a narrow win for the former. Here’s our report on the proceedings.

Sadly for the fans of Timor-Leste and Philippines, the group was already decided before the ball was even kicked on Matchday 3 of the AFF U-22 Championship. The pair had lost both their opening matches and were eliminated on the expense of Vietnam and Thailand.

The two qualified sides played the earlier match of the day, which was a closely fought 0-0 draw. The already eliminated Timor-Leste and Philippines took to the field during the late kickoff, hoping to entertain the fans more than their predecessors.

Timor-Leste started the match the better of the two sides, as they looked to score a quick goal. However, Philippines survived the early onslaught thanks in part to goalkeeper Alexandre Santiago Arcilla and poor finishing. Meanwhile, the Azkals did manage to create some chances of their own but failed to score any of those.

The two teams returned to the pitch after a goalless first half, hoping to finally break the deadlock. When the goal finally came, it was from Timor-Leste’s Mouzinho de Lima, who passed the ball under the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Philippines immediately threw bodies forward in search of an equalizer but were thwarted in their attempts by their opponents, who came out with all three points.

The victory won’t mean much to the overall standings on the Group A table of the AFF U-22 Championship. However, it does hand Timor-Leste bragging rights over their opponents Philippines, who finished bottom despite showing early promise.