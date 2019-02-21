AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Vietnam and Thailand play out drab goalless draw in dead rubber

Vietnam and Thailand played out a drab goalless draw in their final Group A match of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Both the Golden Dragons and the War Elephants had booked their spots in the semifinals of the regional youth competition winning their first two group encounters against Philippines and Timor-Leste.

And with the match between the two high-flyers ending in a draw, it has been confirmed that it will be Vietnam, with a better goal difference, who will progress as the winners of the group while Thailand settled for a runners-up spot.

With the qualification to the semifinals secured before the kickoff, both teams were looking to play for a draw in their final group fixture and that was there to be seen on the field as much of the action took place in the midfield.

The game’s first effort on goal came in the 22nd minute when Vietnam midfielder Nguyen Hung Thien Duc’s ambitious long ranger was tipped away in spectacular fashion by Thailand goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan.

Vietnam had another effort on target five minutes later when Nguyen Hoang Duy let fly from the edge of the box, but this time, Korraphat was well-positioned to collect the effort comfortably.

The young Vietnamese side were the only set that displayed any hunger to score and they once again went close in the 33rd minute when Tran Duc Nam misfired from just outside the penalty box. Vietnam probed, but did not find an opening during the remainder of the half.

And the second half turned out to feature very little goalmouth action as Vietnam too lost the impetus to go for a win and instead decided to share a point each. The only chance of note was in the 56th minute when Tong Ahn Ty worked the Thailand goalkeeper with a dipping free kick.

The semifinals of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 is to be held at Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on February 24. Cambodia have already booked their spot in the semifinals from Group B with Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia vying for the final berth.

