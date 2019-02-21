LIVE: AFF U-22 Championship 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFF U-22 Championship Group A encounter between Timor-Leste and Philippines.

Having already played two of their matches in the AFF U-22 Championship, both Philippines and Timor-Leste will go up against each other in a match which has just bragging rights as stake.

Both sides have already been eliminated from the U-22 Championship and are playing to avoid the last spot.

Philippines started off with a narrow 2-1 loss against Vietnam, before being on the receiving end of a 3-0 thrashing by Thailand. Timor-Leste, meanwhile, lost to Thailand on opening day before losing by four against Vietnam on Matchday 2.

Group A consists of Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Timor-Leste. While the former two face off in today’s first encounter, the latter two will play the game later in the day. The second of the two kick-offs is scheduled for February 19, 7:30 PM SGT at the National Stadium in Cambodia.

