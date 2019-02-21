AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Indonesia vs Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Indonesia will take on in-form host nation Cambodia at the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 to round off an entertaining run of group stage matches at the tournament.

Cambodia have been hugely impressive thus far in the competition, and lead their group as we stand, but for Indonesia, a win may be needed if they are to assure their progress into the next round.

The hosts have already secured qualification following an impressive 2-0 win over Myanmar, but Indonesia will have one eye on the game between Myanmar and Malaysia as they seek qualification themselves.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

When to watch?

The match between Indonesia and Cambodia will take place on February 22, and kicks-off by 7:30 SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!