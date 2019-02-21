AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Malaysia vs Myanmar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The AFF U-22 Championship 2019 continues with its action, as we head into the business stages of the youth competition.

One of the games to keep an eye on will be a Group B encounter between two big teams from Southeast Asia. Malaysia take on Myanmar with both sides needing a win.

Malaysia are third after two games, but only on goal difference, while Myanmar occupy fourth place. But a win for either side could propel them into second place, and make this group an even tighter affair.

Which of these teams can make it through?

When to watch?

The match between Malaysia and Myanmar will take place on February 22, and kicks-off by 7:30 SGT.

The Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

For supporters watching in Vietnam, they can tune in to VTV .

Those watching from Thailand can watch through PPTV .

For those who are in Indonesia, RCTI will feature the matches as well.

On the other hand, you can join FOX Sports Asia as we will have special coverage through our live blog!